M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.16 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.