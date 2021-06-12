M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.23 Million Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

BSIG opened at $22.73 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

