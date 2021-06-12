M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $31.98 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

