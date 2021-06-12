M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

