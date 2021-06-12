M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $126.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

