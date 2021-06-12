M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

