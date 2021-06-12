MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 431.7% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

