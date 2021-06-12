MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 431.7% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About MGT Capital Investments
Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.