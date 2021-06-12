Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% during the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

