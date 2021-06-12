Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Up 333.3% in May

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MMTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023. Micro Imaging Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

