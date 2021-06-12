MicroBitcoin Market Cap Tops $578,709.09 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $578,709.09 and approximately $764.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002187 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006984 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00127385 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.