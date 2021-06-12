Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.49.

About Microgen (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

