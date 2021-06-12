Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 742,540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Microsoft worth $3,072,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 36,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 6,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,060,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,664,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

