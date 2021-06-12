Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Up 212.4% in May

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 212.4% from the May 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 460,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

