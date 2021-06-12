MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $47.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $48.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $729,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $484.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.