MiL.k (MLK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and $2.07 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.