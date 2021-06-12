Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCVT remained flat at $$4.15 during trading hours on Friday. Mill City Ventures III has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

