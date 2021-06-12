MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $64.00 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00016759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $64.00 million and approximately $257,158.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00460077 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.01155097 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,742,851 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

