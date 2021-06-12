Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price target upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.
LON MIND opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.36. The company has a market capitalization of £147.19 million and a PE ratio of 113.46. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.78 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.
Mind Gym Company Profile
