Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price target upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

LON MIND opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.36. The company has a market capitalization of £147.19 million and a PE ratio of 113.46. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.78 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

