Minter Network Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $31.81 million and $28,377.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00057987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00176094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00194591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.01115346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008852 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,269,551,278 coins and its circulating supply is 4,064,341,711 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

