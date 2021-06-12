MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $466,774.58 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $466,774.58 and approximately $348.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.01 or 0.06790636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.46 or 0.01609867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00450501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00155191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00690951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00453487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00355574 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.