Mirror Protocol Market Cap Tops $275.28 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $275.28 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00010419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00172311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00197332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.01140261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.61 or 0.99844333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,899,792 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

