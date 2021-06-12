Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.65 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.78 or 0.00360242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00173078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00195710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.01122809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.14 or 1.00509619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 253,573 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

