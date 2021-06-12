Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,231.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $343.54 or 0.00961518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $9,231.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00172960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00197006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.51 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,533.03 or 0.99450433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,183 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

