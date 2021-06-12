Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.96 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $17.76 or 0.00049474 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01120204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,809.22 or 0.99779019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars.

