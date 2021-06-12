Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.99 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $26.70 or 0.00075221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $33.99 million and $149,756.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00197998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01168211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.89 or 1.00119260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,273,145 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

