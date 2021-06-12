Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) One Day Volume Tops $952.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $30.12 million and approximately $952.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $492.59 or 0.01370905 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,138 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

