Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $30.12 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and $7.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $492.60 or 0.01408189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,138 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

