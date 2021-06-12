Mirrored Twitter One Day Volume Reaches $22,833.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for about $60.21 or 0.00169503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0% against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $22,833.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00162930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00198134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.01152008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,431.30 or 0.99741456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 494,997 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

