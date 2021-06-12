Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,768.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and $81,768.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.34 or 0.00135930 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00169866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00196707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.01134502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.84 or 1.00168953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 610,876 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.