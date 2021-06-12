Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Shares of MRVGF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.37.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

