Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MTO opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.90 ($1.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

