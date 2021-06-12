Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIELY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.