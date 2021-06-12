Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 13th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.
OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $3.37. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
