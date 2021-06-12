Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 13th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $3.37. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

