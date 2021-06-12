Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 421,167 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.32% of UDR worth $37,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UDR by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 78,817 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UDR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $50.29 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 251.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

