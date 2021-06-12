Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of KE worth $33,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.20. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.