Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.27% of The J. M. Smucker worth $36,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

