Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 129,294 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Snap worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP opened at $64.09 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840,229 shares of company stock worth $170,177,772.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

