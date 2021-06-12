Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 48,423 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Best Buy worth $44,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,483,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

BBY stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

