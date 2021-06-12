Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 58,189 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Lennar worth $35,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $33,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3,273.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

