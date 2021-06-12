Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $37,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

EQIX stock opened at $816.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

