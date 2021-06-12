Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.25% of Waters worth $44,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Waters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $336.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $336.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

