Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,744 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 41,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

