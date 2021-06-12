Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of ViacomCBS worth $35,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

