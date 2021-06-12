Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.04 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $33,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE:TRV opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.67. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.