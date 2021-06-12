Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.26 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $33,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $160.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

