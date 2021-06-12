Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.41 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,325.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,270.51. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.02 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.