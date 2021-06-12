Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.45 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,236 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Citrix Systems worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.