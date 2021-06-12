Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.19 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $37,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $171.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

