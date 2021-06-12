Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.34 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,422,891 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.59% of Avista worth $44,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.95 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.