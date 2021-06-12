Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $46.43 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of AON worth $46,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.